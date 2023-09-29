Pakistan Bombings Death Toll Up To 56

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 29 (Petra) -- The death toll from the two terrorist bombings that targeted a religious procession and a mosque in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in Pakistan has risen to 56.The first bombing targeted a celebration on the occasion of the Prophet's date of birth near a mosque in the town of Mastung in Balochistan Province, killing 52 people, according to international news agencies quoting Pakistani officials.The second bombing happened hours after the Mastung bombing in a mosque during Friday prayers in the Hingu area south of Peshawar in the Khyber Region, leaving four dead and five wounded, according to official Pakistani sources.Local media quoted local police officer Nizar Ahmed as saying that between 30 and 40 people were still trapped under the rubble of the mosque in Hangu.