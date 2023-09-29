British Economy Grows 0.2% In Second Quarter

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, September 29 (Petra) -- The UK's GDP in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 0.2 per cent compared to the previous quarter.The British National Statistics Office said Friday the overall economy grew by 1.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to what it was in the last quarter of 2019, which is the last full quarter before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Evening Standard, the new figures show that the speed of growth in the UK economy during the 18 months until the end of last June did not change significantly from the initial figures, and the growth rate for the second quarter of 2023 remained at 0.2 per cent.