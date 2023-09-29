Tourism Ministry Marks World Tourism Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities marked Friday World Tourism Day 2023 under its global theme "Green Tourism and Investment."The Ministry organised events in the tourism directorates across the Kingdom to celebrate the event celebrated on September 27.The activities included holding exhibitions to display local products, handicrafts, crafts, traditional household and agricultural industries and food made by women in the local community.The Ministry stated that it has launched several training programmes to qualify workers in the tourism sector, service providers, owners of tourism experiences from local communities and job seekers.The number of tourists visiting Jordan during the past eight months of 2023 reached 4.5 million, according to a ministry statement, noting that tourism income for the same period amounted to JOD3,651 billion.The Ministry added that Jordan's natural diversity is an advantage for it to be a tourism destination, especially tourist routes, through which it works to integrate local communities into the tourism sector, employ them and activate their participatory and developmental role.The Ministry said it is committed to establishing, developing, activating and sustaining tourist attractions and itineraries, especially in remote areas where unemployment rates are higher.On World Tourism Day 2023, the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) identified investments in its logo as one of the main priorities for tourism recovery, future growth and development.