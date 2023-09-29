Availability of the half-year financial report

First half of the 2023 financial year

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the availability of its half-year financial report

Voltalia announces that its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from January 1 to June 30, 2023 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

It includes the half-year 2023 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website ( ), and an English version will be made available shortly.

Next on the agenda: Q3 202 3 turnover , October 25, 2023 (after market closing)