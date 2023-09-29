Acclaimed Nashville Singer-Songwriter KC Johns Announces New Whiskey Collab With Signature Flavor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
New branded whiskey called KC Johns Thunder
Acclaimed Nashville Singer-Songwriter KC Johns
NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES , September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Nashville-based acclaimed recording artist KC Johns and Cali Distillery of Gardena, CA announced that they have partnered to create a new branded whiskey called KC Johns Thunder. In the past months, KC and Cali Taste Mistress, Marni Witkin have been trying several delicious custom flavors. And now, KC and Cali are excited to introduce Thunder, a Bourbon Whiskey infused with smoked Mesquite! Thunder is now available to order from online distributor Great American Craft Spirits HERE .
A limited batch of bottles numbered and personally signed by KC are available. Those will be available from the first opened cask. Order a bottle to drink and one to save. Thunder Smoked Mesquite Bourbon Whiskey starts as a high rye bourbon whiskey, a small batch distilled and aged in New American Oak. It is based on CALI's signature bourbon mash bill with 70-71% corn, 22-23% rye, and 7% malted barley.
When the bourbon is ready, Cali's team transfers it to an open-topped barrel and adds a healthy batch of Sonoran Mesquite. Not mesquite flavoring, or kiln-dried briquettes, but blackened, chunks of twisted mesquite branches charred in pits, the old-fashioned way. This is the best grade of all natural & “barque pit” mesquite. The mesquite deepens the flavor and shares its wonderful smoky aromas with the whiskey creating our unique spirit.
Thunder is named after KC's most recent album and earlier single that was released in 2022 in digital format through Spotify, Apple Music, and other popular digital music outlets. In announcing this new partnership KC stated,“I love our new whiskey and I hope you love this Mesquite Smoked Bourbon Whiskey as much as I do! I couldn't and wouldn't be doing any of this without my friends, family, and supporters. It's crazy to think Thunder started with a Kickstarter campaign and we've now been able to use it to brand a great whiskey!!!!! Crazy!!!!”
Licensed bar owners can also stock Thunder now, too! Contact to learn how to order KC Johns Thunder Whiskey at attractive wholesale prices. Hope to see it in your whiskey selections soon!
