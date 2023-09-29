Acclaimed Nashville Singer-Songwriter KC Johns Announces New Whiskey Collab With Signature Flavor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New branded whiskey called KC Johns Thunder

Acclaimed Nashville Singer-Songwriter KC Johns

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES , September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Nashville-based acclaimed recording artist KC Johns and Cali Distillery of Gardena, CA announced that they have partnered to create a new branded whiskey called KC Johns Thunder. In the past months, KC and Cali Taste Mistress, Marni Witkin have been trying several delicious custom flavors. And now, KC and Cali are excited to introduce Thunder, a Bourbon Whiskey infused with smoked Mesquite! Thunder is now available to order from online distributor Great American Craft Spirits HERE .A limited batch of bottles numbered and personally signed by KC are available. Those will be available from the first opened cask. Order a bottle to drink and one to save. Thunder Smoked Mesquite Bourbon Whiskey starts as a high rye bourbon whiskey, a small batch distilled and aged in New American Oak. It is based on CALI's signature bourbon mash bill with 70-71% corn, 22-23% rye, and 7% malted barley.When the bourbon is ready, Cali's team transfers it to an open-topped barrel and adds a healthy batch of Sonoran Mesquite. Not mesquite flavoring, or kiln-dried briquettes, but blackened, chunks of twisted mesquite branches charred in pits, the old-fashioned way. This is the best grade of all natural & “bar

