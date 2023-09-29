Dubai Police Remind Residents About Safety When Hiring Gardeners

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 7:59 PM

Last updated: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 9:04 PM

The Dubai Police have reminded residents about safety when hiring freelance gardeners, farmers and landscapers at their homes.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Dubai Police urged residents to only hire licenced gardeners. The also urged the public to safely store the keys with trusted family members.

The authority urged residents to secure valuables in a designated area and added that installation of surveillance cameras for enhanced home security was important.

