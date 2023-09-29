UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered condolences on the passing of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi.

During a visit to the condolence majlis in Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and bestow strength and solace upon his family.

His Highness paid tribute to the late Obaid Ali Al Ketbi, praising his lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people.

Accompanying the President in offering their condolences were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.