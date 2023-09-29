On Behalf Of UAE President, Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives In Albania On Working Visit

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

TIRANA, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived today in Tirana on a working visit to Albania.

On his arrival at the Tirana International Airport, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was welcomed by Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Energy, and a number of Albanian officials. The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Albania.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by a delegation including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties; and a number of government officials.