More Than 50 Killed, Dozens Wounded In Pakistan Bomb Blast

Islamabad: At least 50 people have been killed and more than 50 injured in an attack that targeted a religious gathering near a mosque in the south-western Balochistan province on Friday.

Local officials said that at least 52 have been confirmed dead and over 50 others injured in the blast.

People offer funeral prayers for a blast victim in Mastung district on September 29, 2023 following a suicide bomb attack targeting a religious gathering in Mastung district in Pakistan's Balochistan province on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Banaras Khan / AFP)

Pakistani President Arif Alvi strongly condemned the bombing, calling for medical assistance to be provided to the wounded, and for hunting down the perpetrators.

Southwestern province of Balochistan has seen in the past numerous attacks by militants, and the security forces and army in Pakistan have been carrying out security operations in various regions of the country to hunt armed groups there.