Whistle Tech Inc Announces Release Of Its Unified Communications Platform Trifecta - Web, Mobile, And IP Phone

Whistle Tech Inc announces the public release of its B2B SaaS Platform by adding Mobile Apps, and IP Phone integration to its Unified Communications Platform

- Anil Sedha, FounderWINNIPEG, CANADA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Whistle Technologies Inc, a B2B SaaS startup headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada announces the release of its Mobile Apps (#Android and #iPhone), in addition to bringing IP Phone integration to its Unified Communications Platform. Whistle has also incorporated in the United States as a Delaware C Corp.Whistle.tech is a fast growing Unified Communications startup with clients across US, Canada, Mexico, and India. Using Whistle, businesses improve communications efficiency by consolidating multiple communications apps in one place. The power of Voice, SMS, WhatsApp and Broadcast in a single platform using the toll free or local numbers used by business organizations.With the latest software release, Whistle customers can use IOS and Android Mobile App, IP Phones, and Web applications to communicate internally and with external clients. The apps are feature rich to allow extension calling, voicemail to email, AI driven greetings, call flow for business and after hours, and mass broadcast of audio calls and text messages.Competing against large software providers and cloud based providers, Whistle has uniquely developed its platform and eliminates hardware centric technologies bringing thousands to milliions of dollars in savings.In June 2023, Whistle Technologies was selected as a Showcase startup by Collision Conference in Toronto. Whistle is also a recipient of Innovation Growth Program from Province of Manitoba. Currently, Whistle.tech is raising capital for its Seed round to market and scale its business in North America.Whistle is primarily focused on Small to Medium sized organizations though it is also generating interest from Enterprise customers in North America.To sign up please visitInvestor inquiries can be sent to -

