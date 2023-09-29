AX To Showcase AI Saas Visual Recognition Security Solutions At LPRC IMPACT 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- AX, a global leader in AI SaaS specializing in facial recognition and security solutions on a global scale, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming LPRC IMPACT 2023, next week, where they will be presenting their cutting-edge technology.Date: October 2 - 4, 2023Event Venue: University of Florida, Reitz Student UnionAddress: 686 Museum Road, Gainesville, FL, 32611, USALocation: Booth # 109Key Highlights:Top 10 Global Ranking: AX proudly ranks among the top 10 Facial Recognition solutions providers worldwide, showcasing their commitment to excellence and innovation within the field.Advanced Security Solutions: AX specializes in offering advanced security solutions designed to tackle the retail losses exceeding $94 billion, making them an invaluable partner for the retail industry.Sentinel Program: This AI-powered SaaS/Technology initiative aims to revolutionize visual recognition solutions within Facial Recognition, and will be unveiling features such as Advanced Suspicious Behavior Detection, Contact Tracing, Fall Detection, Weapons Detection, and so much more!Schedule a Demo: Attendees at LPRC Impact 2023 can register to schedule an in-person demo to experience AX's state-of-the-art technology firsthand and learn how it can enhance security and reduce losses in their own retail environments.AX is dedicated to transforming the future of security and loss prevention in the retail industry. Don't miss the opportunity to witness their game-changing solutions at LPRC Impact 2023. Join us at Booth #109 and be part of the future of retail security.About LPRC Impact 2023:LPRC Impact is a renowned event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in loss prevention and retail security.About AX, Inc.:Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial recognition, wildfire detection and SMART VIEWING. Our technology can seamlessly integrate into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today.

