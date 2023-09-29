Savilinx And Passamaquoddy Tribe Announce Employment Collaboration In Washington County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Heather Blease, Founder of SaviLinxBRUNSWICK, MAINE, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a pivotal partnership announcement, Brunswick-based contact center, SaviLinx , and the Passamaquoddy Tribe, rooted in Princeton and Perry, Maine, have unveiled plans to introduce up to thirty-five full-time temporary roles in Washington County, just in time for the holiday season.The partnership centers around the recruitment of Customer Care professionals, pivotal in assisting a SaviLinx client that offers health insurance benefits to government employees across the U.S. The upcoming Open Enrollment period for these benefits necessitates additional support, with the roles being compensated at approximately $20.50 per hour."Maine's reputation for delivering compassionate and top-notch customer care is unmatched," shared Heather Blease, Founder of SaviLinx. "As a Maine company, we're thrilled to offer opportunities that benefit our state's residents. Our collaboration with the Passamaquoddy Tribe aligns perfectly with this goal."Upon reaching out to the Passamaquoddy Tribe, there was immediate enthusiasm to boost employment opportunities across Washington County. Tribe representatives, in collaboration with other local organizations, are ensuring an efficient hiring process tailored for local residents.Candidates can initiate their application process by visiting , selecting“Careers” followed by“Apply Now,” filtering their search by“Indian Township,” and clicking on the listed position - CSA I in Indian Township/Calais.###About SaviLinx:SaviLinx, headquartered at the iconic former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, is a leading provider of contact center solutions, serving a diverse clientele nationwide. A woman-owned, HUBZone-certified entity founded by Heather Blease in 2013, SaviLinx has consistently expanded its presence with facilities in Maine, Massachusetts, and Mississippi. Anticipation is building for its upcoming Phoenix, Arizona location, set to open in 2024. The company's impressive trajectory secured it a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for seven years running.About the Passamaquoddy Tribe:With territories in Princeton and Perry, the Passamaquoddy Tribe is federally recognized and deeply woven into the fabric of Washington County. Representing a community of approximately 3,600 members, the Tribe embodies a rich history and cultural legacy.

