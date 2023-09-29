New Investor Ideas (OTCQX: ELMTF) (TSXV: PGE) (TSXV: BRVO) (TSXV: EML) (NASDAQ: MGAM) (OTCQX: PBTHF)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Mining and Gaming. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

New mining companies are involved in EV battery metals and nickel and copper explorations.

The latest gaming companies are involved in esports and online gaming/gambling.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Element 25 Ltd . (OTCQX: ELMTF ; ASX: E25 ) produces a high silica manganese oxide ore from the 100% owned Butcherbird Mine, located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia. The ore is mined with a core focus on ESG. Mining extracts material above the water table to minimize environmental impact and processing uses water only to wash the ore and remove clays and other impurities. The concentrate is exported to international customers for processing into silicomanganese alloys. The Company is currently building a processing facility to convert the Butcherbird concentrate using Element 25's proprietary technology into high quality, low carbon, ethically sourced battery grade high purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM), a critical raw material used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion batteries. As the EV industry makes the expected shift to higher manganese cathode content to meet volume and cost requirements the demand for HPMSM is expected to rise. Element 25's very large resource base, long mine life and innovative, low carbon processing technology will place it in an industry leading position to capture significant market share in an expanding industry.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp . (OTCQB: PGEZF ; TSXV: PGE ) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and a strategic investment by Glencore, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, delineates a compelling suite of critical minerals contained within five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West, which host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, and remains open for expansion along trend and at depth.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Bravo Mining Corp . (OTCQX: BRVMF ;TSXV: BRVO ) is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajas Mineral Province of Brazil. The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean and renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling is currently underway. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Electric Metals (USA) Ltd . (OTCQB: EMUSF ; TSXV: EML ) is a U.S.-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate, with over US$26 million invested to date. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic U.S. producer of high-purity, high-value manganese metal and chemical products for supply to U.S. energy, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders. In addition, the Company owns and operates the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and the Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, with the former also having been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate.

New stocks added to the Gaming Directories:

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ: MGAM ) is a world-leading global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest-growing and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX: PBTHF ; ASX: PBH ) is an online gaming operator listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming. PointsBet is committed to delivering a premium experience through products meant to be enjoyed strictly as a form of entertainment and views Responsible Gambling as a cornerstone of a sustainable business model.

