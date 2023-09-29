Gold Mining Co. Advances Sampling In Mexico

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Sierra Madre has begun its sampling program on the newly acquired La Guitarra project. Read on to see why analysts like this company's shares.

Sierra MadreGold and Silver Ltd. (SM:TSX.V; SMDRF:OTCQX) announced through a press release that the company intends to begin a sampling program at its newest acquisition, La Guitarra, located in Estado de Mexico.

CEO and COO Gregory K. Liller commented on the news, "Since acquiring the La Guitarra property in March 2023, we have completed the first-ever district-wide mapping exercise of the Temascaltepec mining district. The data will provide valuable information as we work on interrupting the controls on mineralization, advance our understanding of project-scale systems, and plan future drill programs in the Eastern and Western districts."

According to Sierra Madre, this sampling program will begin as soon as the seasonal rains end and will provide information that could inform the location of future drill targets, such as the layout of mineralization structures.

Sierra Madre reports that it has currently mapped roughly 53km of mineralized quartz veins, breccias, and stockwork zones on the property, with 37.9km of veining residing in the Eastern District and 15km of veining located at surface in the West district. The company noted that the vein swarm north of the principal vein systems that have been mined in the past have not yet been drill tested.

Sierra Madre is a junior gold and silver exploration company with three projects in Mexico: the recently acquired La Guitarra project, the Tepic project, and the La Tigra project.

Still Value in Gold

In a September 11 posting, Rick Mills of Ahead of the Herd noted that while gold has slowed down somewhat, it has remained largely stable.

Mills commented that "the relatively weak performance in recent months is mostly a reflection of inflation being held under control and the global economy leaning away from a recession ... However, there is value to be had still, simply because gold, as an investment asset, can offer diversification in the long run."

Mills believes that central banks will remain interested in gold and noted that buying by central banks has picked up since the spring.

A Strong Speculative Buy and Multiple Catalysts

Caesars Report reviewed the company positively not just for its recent news from La Guiterra, but also for its results from La Tigra. According to the report, some of the intercepts from La Tigra contained as much as 24.49 g/t of gold equivalent, and said they are "looking forward to seeing an update from the company."

In August, Technical Analyst Clive Maun rated Sierra Madre as a "Buy" for potential investors.

Maund commented that "on its latest 3-month chart below, we can see that it has significantly outperformed the sector over the past month ... and it has broken out of its downtrend with a big white candle on good volume which is bullish."

This report from Maund follows up on his assessment of the company in July , where he also rated the company positively. According to Maund, Sierra Madre "was effectively reborn at the end of May-early-June ... what happened is that the company successfully completed a big funding at the end of May and acquired the big La Guitarra gold-silver property in Mexico."

Sierra Madre reports a number of catalysts, including 65 drill holes, a historic silver resource with 7.1 million indicated ounces and 3.1 million inferred ounces, and a strong ownership and share structure.

Ownership and Share Structure

Reuters has provided a breakdown of the company's share structure, where management and insiders own 5.22% of the company.

According to Reuters, CEO Alexander Langer owns 2.06% of the company with 2.94 million shares, Lead Director Jorge Ramiro Monroy owns 1.42% with 2.02 million shares, Director and Country Manager Alejandro Caraveo owns 1.24% with 1.77 million shares, Controller and Corporate Secretary Kerry Melbourne Spong owns 0.32% with 0.46 million shares, and Director Gregory F. Smith owns 0.18% with 0.25 million shares.

According to Reuters, institutions own 49.77% of the company. First Majestic Silver Corp. owns 47.7% with 69.06 million shares, and Commodity Capital AG owns 1.37% with 1.95 million shares.

Sierra Madre reports that it has CA$7 million in the bank, with a monthly burn rate of CA$200k to CA$500k.

Reuters reports that the company has 142.7 million shares outstanding, with 66.19 million free-float traded shares.

The company has a market cap of CA$54 million, and it trades in the 52-week period between CA$0.37 and CA$0.74.