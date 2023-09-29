Crude Oil Forecast: Gives Up Early Gains On Thursday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The crude oil markets demonstrated an initial surge during the trading session on Thursday but subsequently relinquished a substantial portion of the gains, indicating a potential impending pullback.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market exhibited attempts to rally during Thursday's session but experienced a decline after initially striving to rally. The $95 level acts as a psychologically significant figure, garnering considerable attention. It appears that crude oil has advanced excessively, making a market pullback a logical occurrence as traders may seek to consolidate gains. The $90 level is anticipated to offer some support, being a substantial, round, psychologically significant figure, and previous activity at this level is likely to draw attention.

Given the ongoing supply concerns, a rise in crude oil value seems inevitable over time, implying an inherent upward bias in this market. A strategy focusing on purchasing during dips, especially if WTI descends to the $90 level, is considered favorable.



In the interim, the $92.50 level is perceived as the principal support level, with current dips viewed as potential value plays due to the continued supply deficit from both Russia and Saudi Arabia acting as a significant influencer.

The inflationary environment, which typically propels oil prices, reinforces the presence of buyers in the market. However, the market's overextension implies that a pullback would likely attract more buyers over time.

Similarly, Brent markets also surrendered early gains for the session, finding the $95 level currently excessive. However, the prevailing lack of supply necessitates close monitoring, suggesting a potential breakthrough towards the $100 level in due time.Traders Should be Meticulous

In the end, the crude oil markets are navigating through a landscape marked by initial gains, potential pullbacks, and significant psychological levels. The interplay between supply constraints, market psychology, and price levels is shaping the market dynamics. A meticulous approach, focusing on value plays during dips and understanding the market's inherent upward bias, is crucial for navigating the crude oil markets effectively. Remember, a million barrels of oil a day are kept off of the markets, and this means that the supply/demand situation is completely out of balance at the moment. This will be one of the biggest things to pay attention to in this market. Furthermore, the inflationary pressure will continue to lift oil prices over the longer term as well.

Ready to trade WTI Crude Oil FX ? We've shortlisted the best Forex Oil trading brokers in the industry for you.