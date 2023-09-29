Natural Gas Forecast: Accumulate Players In The Markets

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas markets are currently in a state of flux, witnessing a rise of over 1% in a recent Thursday trading session.

This session was characterized by considerable oscillations and pronounced market noise. Despite the market's erratic behavior, there is a noticeable push upwards, with the potential to propel the market significantly above the $3.00 mark. Around this level, the 20-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA seem to be converging, acting as a potential attractor for price.

Should the market close above the $3.00 mark on a daily basis, it could set off the next upward movement, especially with the onset of winter and the anticipated increase in demand. Additionally, concerns over supply, particularly in Europe this coming winter, are key elements influencing the market dynamics. The recent geopolitical shifts, such as France's withdrawal from West Africa and the ongoing stabilization efforts in Niger following the coup d'état, are impacting the trans-African pipeline and the entire supply chain significantly.

The market is gradually accumulating pressure, with a broader“rounding bottom” in progress. A breakthrough above the 200-Day EMA could pave the way for the market to reach the $5.00 mark. Given the current market climate, this scenario seems likely over time. The recommended strategy is to incrementally increase positions over time, navigating through the market's inherent noise and leveraging the cyclical trade benefits. Given the current seasonal trends, shorting the natural gas markets is not recommended; the focus should be on long-term investments, with expectations of substantial gains in the upcoming months.Be Cautious

At present, the natural gas market is a blend of instability and opportunity, with various factors steering its direction. The impending winter season, coupled with international events and supply concerns, plays a significant role in determining the market's trajectory. A cautious and incremental investment approach is crucial, avoiding substantial initial investments and capitalizing on the trade's cyclical nature.

In conclusion, the natural gas markets are traversing a landscape marked by disruptions and potential upward movements. The merging of the 200-Day EMA around the $3.00 level, the surge in seasonal demand, and global supply factors are molding the market landscape. Consequently, I have investments in natural gas, utilizing ETF UNG in the US, but given the market's volatility , maintaining a massive leveraged position is challenging at this juncture. CFD markets can also serve as a suitable alternative for investments in this sector. Balancing risk and opportunity in this volatile environment is key to successfully navigating the intricate landscape of the natural gas market.

