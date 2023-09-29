Sleepscore Labs Sheds Light On Seasonal Sleep Patterns Through Data And Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SleepScore Labs , the sleep science company behind the world's most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, has unveiled a compelling analysis exploring the impact of seasonal changes on sleep patterns. The study titled, "A Long Winter's Sleep: What Does Big Data From Consumer Sleep Technology Tell Us?" delves into the sleep behavior of over 21,000 individuals across the United States, shedding light on how the winter and summer months affect sleep quality and duration. The analysis was presented at SLEEP 2023 in Indianapolis, IN, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.The comprehensive analysis leverages a robust dataset spanning 1,255,518 nights from January 1, 2019, to August 31, 2022. Leveraging consumer sleep technology, SleepScore Labs has objectively measured sleep during the winter and summer months using their SleepScore App technology – which turns smartphones into a sonar device, collecting data on body motion and respiratory to“stage” sleep – providing an understanding of sleep-wake patterns in relation to seasonal changes.According to the analysis, there were notable shifts to later average monthly wake times and bedtimes during both summer and winter, with a more pronounced delay observed in the summer. Despite these shifts, measures of sleep health including sleep duration, sleep efficiency, and SleepScore peaked during the winter months, indicating a small but significant improvement in sleep quality during the colder season .SleepScore Labs' commitment to quantifying and enhancing population sleep health is underscored by this analysis. By harnessing the power of big data, the company continues to empower individuals with actionable insights to optimize their sleep quality irrespective of the season.According to Lead Applied Sleep Scientist at SleepScore, Dr. Elie Gottlieb, PhD“The study not only aligns with previous research on sleep-wake patterns in regions with extreme seasonal differences but also highlights the utility of consumer sleep technology for understanding sleep-wake patterns on a large and longitudinal scale.”SleepScore Labs invites the community, healthcare professionals, and the media to delve into the full analysis, fostering a collaborative effort to advance the understanding and improvement of sleep health across diverse populations.

