NEWFOUNDLAND GOLDBAR ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image #1

Image #2

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company (“Shareholders”) held on Monday, September 11, 2023 (the“Meeting”). Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of each resolution put forth at the Meeting at a passing rate of over 99%.At the Meeting, there were 7 Shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 40,144,667 common shares in the capital of the Company (the“Common Shares”), representing 64.61% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the record date for the Meeting.Each nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 31, 2023, was elected as director of the Company, the results of which were as follows:[PLEASE SEE IMAGE #1]In addition, at the Meeting, Shareholders (i) reappointed Stern & Lovrics LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors of the Company (the“Board”) to fix their renumeration, (ii) authorized a continuance of the Company from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador to the Province of Ontario (the“Continuance”), (iii) authorized the repeal and replacement of the existing by-laws of the Company and the adoption of a new general by-law upon completion of the Continuance (the“By-Law”), (iv) authorized the Board to file one or more Articles of Amendment to amend the Company's Articles in order to effect one or more consolidations of the Company's issued securities into a lesser number of issued securities and to determine, in the Board's sole discretion, a consolidation ratio within the range of Company's post-consolidation shares for every 1,000 of the Company's pre-consolidation shares of the same class (the“Consolidations”), and (v) authorized the Board to amend the Articles to change the name of the Company to a name to be decided by the Board (the“Name Change”). The results of such votes were as follows:[PLEASE SEE IMAGE #2]About the Company:The Company was previously a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and may remain a resource exploration company or transition into a different sector in the future.For further information, please contact:Binyomin PosenChief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and DirectorTel: (416) 481-2222Email:Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking InformationThis press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company effecting the Continuance and adopting a new set of by-laws for the Company upon completion of the Continuance; the Company effecting one or more Consolidations; the Company effecting a Name Change; and the Company remaining a resource exploration company or transitioning into a different sector in the future.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company will effect the Continuance and adopt a new set of by-laws for the Company; the Company will effect one or more Consolidations; the Company will effect a Name Change; and the Company will remain a resource exploration company or transition into a different sector in the future.These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company will not effect the Continuance; the Company will not effect one and/or more Consolidations; the Company will not effect a Name Change; and inability of the Company to remain a resource exploration company and/or its inability to transition into a different sector in the future.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Binyomin Posen

Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc.

1. 416.481.222

email us here