Gvision Events Is The First In Dubai To Stock The Newly Launched Unilumin UGNII Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GVision Events - A leading event production company in Dubai, proudly purchases new inventory: Unilumin UGNII Series, a game-changer in the event industry.

DIP-1, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GVision Events is announcing the inclusion of a new product in its inventory, the Unilumin UGNII Series . This display solution is known for its remarkable flexibility and impressive visual capabilities, potentially influencing the presentation of events and exhibitions.Infinite Shape Possibilities:The Unilumin UGNII Series is a game-changer in the world of displays, offering unparalleled flexibility with the capability to curve from -40 degrees (convex) to +40 degrees (concave). This unique feature empowers event designers to bring their most imaginative concepts to life, be it 'S' shapes, cubes, corners, squares, or any other custom design. Crafted with a high-strength die-cast aluminum frame, this display solution guarantees durability while maintaining an ultra-light and ultra-thin profile.Unmatched Performance:Designed for stability and reliability, the Unilumin UGNII Series ensures a flawless visual experience for the audience. Equipped with advanced ABS technology, dual power backup, dual input power cable, and dual signal backup, this display excels even in the most demanding conditions. Its seamless, gap-free configurations in corner, square, or 90-degree locked angles set it apart from the competition.Compatibility and Easy Maintenance:The Unilumin UGNII Series seamlessly integrates with GVision Events' product lineup, including the UGNII, UGNII Corner, and UGNII Flexible series, offering endless creative possibilities. Maintenance is hassle-free, with a focus on power component accessibility, minimizing downtime and ensuring that events will run smoothly.Insights from GVision Events' COO:Satender (Goldy) Singh, Chief Operating Officer of GVision Events, expressed his enthusiasm about this groundbreaking addition, stating, "We take pride in being the pioneering provider of the Unilumin UGNII Series in Dubai. This innovation not only guarantees exceptional visual performance but also unlocks a world of creative opportunities for event planners, designers, and exhibitors.”About GVision Events:GVision Events is a trusted event production company in Dubai , renowned for delivering cutting-edge solutions for events and exhibitions. With a relentless commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, GVision Events has established itself as an industry leader.For media inquiries, please contact:Email:Website:

Satender (Goldy) Singh

GVision Events

+971 54 705 3629

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube