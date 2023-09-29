Last Chance To Win The Favour Of The Swiss Abroad

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Endspurt um die Gunst der Ausgewanderten (original)



“It wasn't easy,” says Filippo Lombardi, president of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA). Over the last four years of the current legislative period, the political priorities of the Swiss Abroad have been put on the backburner in parliament. There were other, more pressing issues such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's latest aggression against Ukraine.“During COVID-19 it was difficult for us to meet parliamentarians [in person],” Lombardi told SWI swissinfo.ch in an interview this summer.