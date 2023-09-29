Will FIFA Leave Switzerland? Or Is Infantino Just Playing Around?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) We spoke to Guido Tognoni, a Swiss lawyer and former Director of Communication at FIFA, and Mark Pieth, a Swiss law professor who previously oversaw a reform process at FIFA, to hear their views on the recent moves and the future of FIFA's relationship with Switzerland.

Is Zurich still the capital of football?

FIFA was founded in Paris in 1904 but moved to Zurich 91 years ago. Since 2007, it has been world football's main headquarters. However, on Wednesday a FIFA spokesperson raised eyebrows when he announced that“FIFA is a global governing body and certain departments have been informed of a plan to move to a new permanent headquarters in Miami”.

The new offices, which will be located in Coral Gables, a city near Miami, will welcome over 100 FIFA staff from Zurich, including the legal department. The move is planned to be fully operational in August 2024.

FIFA said the move was necessary to ensure better planning for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico.“This is in line with the global vision of an organisation with 211 member associations. Our new offices in Miami and Singapore join our Paris offices and regional development offices around the world,” explained the spokesperson.

Around 800 FIFA staff still have a Swiss employment contract, and the organisation insists that its headquarters will remain in Zurich. But some suspect there is a pattern behind the opening of FIFA offices in Paris, Miami and Singapore.