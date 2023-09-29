Swiss Cinema Attendance Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) It is only 10% away from pre-pandemic figures.“We hope to return next year to the results of 2019,” René Gerber, secretary general of ProCinema, said.
Hollywood blockbusters remain the driving locomotives of the industry. Avatar: The Way of the Water recorded over one million admissions, Barbie 640,000 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie 560,000. With a market share of 5.6% (419,058 admissions), Swiss films remain at a stable level.
+ Will there be a happy ending for Swiss cinemas?
The number of cinemas has remained roughly constant since 2019: ProCinema has 605 cinemas compared to 609 four years ago. The number of available seats decreased only marginally, from 101,739 (2019) to 97,455 (2023).
