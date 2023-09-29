Ukraine: Switzerland Adopts EU Sanctions Against Iranian Drone Industry

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The sale, delivery, export and transit of components used for the construction and production of drones are now prohibited, according to the economics and defence ministries.

At its meeting on Friday, the government decided to join the EU's tougher sanctions. These will apply from 6pm on Friday. Financial and travel sanctions are also planned against individuals and organisations connected with support for the Iranian drone programme.

+ Tracking Western parts in Russian weapons used against Ukraine

The government adopted the sanctions, which were tightened by the EU in July,“in view of Iran's continued military support for Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which is contrary to international law, and the fact that Russia is using Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to support the military aggression”, according to the statement.

With this decision, the government is continuing its close partnership with the EU in the area of sanctions. The EU sanctions regarding the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia have been applied by Switzerland since autumn 2022. The measures are regulated in an ordinance, which is now being amended.