Reading Workshop To Discuss One Thousand And One Nights

São Paulo – The reading workshop Scherazadian Tales and The One Thousand and One Nights will hold talks on the tales of The One Thousand and One Nights as per translated from the Arabic into Brazilian Portuguese. The activities will be divided into five encounters under the following topics: Arabisms, Context, The Women in Islam, Erotology, Literature and Literary Archaeologies. The workshop happens every Tuesday of October at 7pm. Registration is open.

Two experts and passionate readers, Professor Muna Omran (Tripoli Cultural) and author and Literature Professor Luiz Antonio Aguiar (Oficina Literatura do Encantamento), join forces to give the workshop.

The suggested reading are the five volumes One Thousand and One Nights, translated from Arabic into Brazilian Portuguese by Mamede Jarouche and published by Biblioteca Azul.

“The alcove intimacies of the greatest storyteller. A flight on the flying carpet. The chance to rub the Alladin's lamp. Deserts, nomads, oases, jinns & ifrits, souks and palaces. The magic emerging in the daily life,” says the press release.

Registration is open via Sympla or email at . The prices is BRL 350.

Quick facts

Reading workshop

Scherazadian Tales and The One Thousand and One Nights

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Tuesday, 7pm trough 9pm

Open enrollment

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

