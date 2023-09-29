UAE’S Edge Group Invests In Brazilian Defense Company

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))

São Paulo – One of the leading developers of technology solutions for the defense sector, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based Edge Group announced on Friday (29) the purchase of a 50% stake in Brazilian company SIATT, based in São José dos Campos, São Paulo (pictured), a manufacturer of smart weapons and high-tech systems. Executives from the Arab company visited Brazil for the negotiations and met with military authorities and politicians in Rio de Janeiro earlier this week.

According to information released by Edge Group, the stake in the Brazilian company was acquired after the signing of a cooperation agreement between the companies in April and a subsequent agreement between Edge and the Brazilian Navy for the joint development of long-range anti-ship missile technology. According to the Edge Group statement, this partnership is part of the national Mansup anti-ship missile project, for which SIATT offers command, navigation, control and telemetry systems.

In the statement, the managing director and CEO of Edge Group, Mansour AlMulla, stated the agreement is part of the company's development strategy for Latin America, particularly for the Brazilian market, in which it participates in the development and manufacturing of next-generation solutions and high-performance and competitively priced smart weapons.

The CEO and co-founder of SIATT, Rogerio Salvador, said the investment from the Emirati partner attested to the“high quality” of the company's products and solutions, and the partnership would allow SIATT to“benefit from the international scale, dominance and experience of Edge to develop the next generation of smart weapons solutions for the two countries' armed forces and other defense customers,” he said. He said SIATT remains“fully committed” to contributing to national sovereignty.

Meetings with politicians and military authorities

On Wednesday (27), Edge executives met with the Supplies commander of the Brazilian Navy Marine Corps, vice admiral Rogério Ramos Lage. AlMulla and Lage signed another agreement at the event, which could result in a new“technical cooperation” partnership, according to information from UAE's official news agency, WAM. On Tuesday (26), the Emirati company's executives met with the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, at the state's seat of executive power, Guanabara Palace.

