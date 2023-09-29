Watch: Our Key Takeaways From New York Climate Week

(MENAFN- ING) The extremity of severe weather events across the globe has officially sounded the alarm

for the need to

act faster against climate change on a global scale.

But which areas should we look to first to navigate such complex challenges? In this video, ING's Coco Zhang delves into the key takeaways

from

New York Climate Week for answers

Our key takeaways from New York Climate Week

If New York Climate Week has brought home one key message, it's that the urgency to act in the battle against climate change is now more powerful than ever. The spotlight remains largely on the importance of reducing risks presented by extreme weather events now being witnessed across continents – but how exactly can this be achieved?

The summer of 2023 was the hottest seen since NASA began recording in 1880, and as temperatures escalate, so does the pressure for constructive solutions against a rather unsettling backdrop of heightened economic uncertainty across the globe. From the shift towards future-proof decarbonisation efforts to crucial policy support for infrastructure expansion, ING's Coco Zhang points to a few key takeaways from New York Climate Week that could help in navigating the immense challenge presented by the climate crisis – and ensuring that future generations can continue to thrive on planet Earth.