Intica Systems SE: Günther Kneidinger Is Leaving The Board Of Directors

InTiCa Systems SE: Günther Kneidinger is leaving the Board of Directors

29.09.2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Passau, September 29, 2023 – InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) hereby announces that Mr. Günther Kneidinger is leaving the Board of Directors by mutual agreement on September 30, 2023. Until a decision is taken on his successor, Mr. Kneidinger's tasks will be delegated internally or taken on by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Gregor Wasle. Mr. Kneidinger has been with the company for around 20 years. He was appointed to the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2009. Most recently, his principal areas of responsibility were sales, materials management and quality management He successfully drove forward the creation the Automotive segment and played a key role in establishing InTiCa Systems' current international reputation as a leading technology provider for e-mobility and e-solutions. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Kneidinger for his long and successful service and good collaboration and wishes him all the best.

About InTiCa Systems InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive and Industry & Infrastructure segments and has about 850 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic), Silao (Mexico) and Bila Tserkva (Ukraine). The Automotive segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems' Industry & Infrastructure segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.

Forward-looking statements and predictions This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.

