HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bernard Schäferbarthold will become new HELLA CEO
29.09.2023 / 13:58 CET/CEST
LIPPSTADT (GERMANY)
29 September 2023
Bernard Schäferbarthold will become new HELLA CEO
CFO Bernard Schäferbarthold to take over as CEO from 1 January 2024, succeeding Michel Favre Dr.-Ing. Wolfgang Ziebart: "Bernard Schäferbarthold has already demonstrated his high level of management expertise on several occasions. At the same time, I would like to thank Michel Favre for his excellent work."
Bernard Schäferbarthold, currently Chief Financial Officer of HELLA, will become the new Chief Executive Officer. This was decided by the Shareholder Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA at its meeting today. Bernard Schäferbarthold will take over the post on 1 January 2024 from CEO Michel Favre, who has mutually agreed with the Shareholder Committee on an early termination of his mandate. Bernard Schäferbarthold (52), who has signed a long-term contract, has already been a member of the Management Board responsible for HELLA's Finance and Controlling corporate function since November 2016. Bernard Schäferbarthold will continue to be responsible for the CFO role in combination of tasks, until a successor is appointed.
Dr.-Ing. Wolfgang Ziebart, Chairman of the HELLA Shareholder Committee: "Bernard Schäferbarthold has repeatedly demonstrated his high level of management expertise and has made a decisive contribution to steering HELLA safely through an industry environment characterized by numerous challenges in recent years. HELLA is thus excellently positioned for the future, not only strategically and financially, but also in terms of personnel. At the same time, I would like to explicitly thank Michel Favre for his excellent work. He has, for example, continued to drive forward the cooperation with Faurecia under the FORVIA umbrella, has managed an increasing amount of synergies and has shown great personal commitment to developing the Lippstadt site."
Bernard Schäferbarthold: "HELLA will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year. To be able to take over the management of a company that is both rich in tradition and future-oriented is a great honor for me. With FORVIA, we are now a global leader, more diversified and less exposed to risks. I'm looking forward to taking our combined expertise to the next level and continuing our successful course together with all colleagues worldwide for the benefit of all shareholders. I want to help accelerate the pace of innovation, consistently strengthen autonomy in the various regional markets and further expand our leading position."
Note: Text and images can also be found at: .
|
