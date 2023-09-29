EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Adler Group S.A. successfully places EUR 191,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025

Adler Group S.A. successfully places EUR

191,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025 Luxembourg, 29 September 2023

–

Adler Group S.A. (the“ Company ”) successfully placed EUR

191,000,000 senior secured notes due 31 July 2025 (the“ New Notes ”). The New Notes will be issued at 100% of their nominal value and accrue an annual PIK-amount of 21%. The New Notes are secured in ranking after the relevant asset level financings and the Company's financing obtained in connection with the restructuring under the Company's existing intercreditor agreement (i.e., secured on a“1.5 Lien” basis). The net proceeds from the issuance of the New Notes will be used for the repayment of the Company's outstanding EUR

165,000,000 senior secured convertible notes due 23 November 2023 (ISIN DE000A2RUD79) (the“ Convertible Notes ”) and certain promissory notes (Schuldscheine) issued by ADO Lux Finance S.à r.l. and guaranteed by the Company. Provided that the customary closing conditions of the New Notes will be fulfilled, the Company expects that the conditions to the tender offer for its Convertible Notes launched on 29 August 2023 will also be satisfied so that the tender offer can close. The Company intends for the New Notes to be quoted on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Notifying Person: Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations +49 151 23680993

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes or any other security in any jurisdiction and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act ”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. Accordingly, the New Notes are being offered only to (1) certain“qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (2) outside the United States to non“U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any“retail investor” in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of this paragraph, a“retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“ EUWA ”); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the“ FSMA ”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the“ Insurance Distribution Directive ”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as amended, the“ EU Prospectus Regulation ”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the“ UK Prospectus Regulation ”). Consequently, no key information document required by the PRIIPs Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the“ UK PRIIPs Regulation ”) for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any“retail investor” in the European Economic Area (the“ EEA ”). For the purposes of this paragraph, a“retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended,“ MiFID II ”) or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a“qualified investor” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the“ PRIIPs Regulation ”) for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. The offer and sale of the New Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation. Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) MiFID II; (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the“ MiFID II Product Governance Requirements ”), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any 'manufacturer' (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the New Notes have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that: (i) the target market for the New Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the New Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the New Notes (a 'distributor') should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the New Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MIFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any action whatsoever with respect to the New Notes. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. 