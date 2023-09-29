EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

paragon founder Klaus Dieter Frers is majority shareholder again

29.09.2023 / 15:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon founder Klaus Dieter Frers is majority shareholder again



Klaus Dieter Frers has personally bought back a 30% paragon share package

Share package had been owned by ElectricBrands AG since 11 November 2022 The corporate form of a GmbH & Co. KGaA has proven to be a guarantee for stability

Delbrück, 29 September 2023 - Klaus Dieter Frers, in his capacity as shareholder of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696], declared to the company that he had repurchased a block of 1,355,000 paragon shares. This block of shares, which corresponds to just under 30% of the number of all shares, was in the meantime owned by ElectricBrands AG. Approximately 20% of the shares remained with the paragon founder during this time. Although this situation had no effect on the corporate management of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, which remained with the personally liable partner paragon GmbH, the unclear shareholder structure had nevertheless attracted attention on the capital market.

On 11 November 2022, ElectricBrands had succeeded in taking over 1,355,000 shares (approx. 30% of all shares) from the paragon founder against his will. The management board of ElectricBrands AG subsequently - as publicly assured - did not take over any further shares, did not seek a seat on a board of paragon and did not exercise any other influence on the management of the company. ElectricBrands was also not represented at the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2023.

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has now learned that the paragon founder has succeeded in reacquiring the share package by way of negotiations.

Klaus Dieter Frers now owns 2,232,263 paragon shares, as he has since; together with the shares owned by his wife, the Frers family once again has a majority shareholding of 50%+1 share in paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA.

"It is good that since 2018 we have adopted the corporate form of a GmbH & Co. KGaA. As with other listed, family-oriented companies, this transformation has proven its worth over the past period of time. The shareholders, customers, suppliers and employees could thus always be sure that there would be no negative consequences for the company's management from changes in the shareholder structure," explains Klaus Dieter Frers. Frers continues: "Of course, I am personally happy that a constructive dialogue could be achieved with ElectricBrands AG and that the initial concerns were unfounded."

The company assumes that the capital market will view the restoration of the long-standing shareholder structure positively and also sees a lot of potential for a sustainable increase in the company's value due to the pleasing course of business.

Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).

Additional information about paragon can be found at





Capital Market & Press Contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dr. Martin Esser Bösendamm 11 D-33129 Delbrück Phone:

+49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-200 Fax:

+49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102 E-Mail:





29.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Bösendamm 11 33129 Delbrück Germany Phone: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 102 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86, WKN: 555869, A2GSB8, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1738427



End of News EQS News Service