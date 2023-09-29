EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG with successful 1st half-year 2023 / EBT at 5.79 million Euro

EBIT of 1.66 million euros in the first half of the year

EBT in the amount of 5.79 million euros

Net income for the year amounts to 4.97 million euros Portfolio expansion in line with strategy and positive outlook for the full year

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2023 – NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, presents key financial figures for the 1st half of the year, which was characterized by clearly positive results and dynamic strategic expansion. EBIT in H1 was €1.66 million and earnings before taxes, EBT, was €5.79 million. Net income for the 1st half of 2023 amounted to 4.97 million euros. All figures were calculated in accordance with HGB accounting principles and have not been audited. No half-year figures were published in previous fiscal years, so no comparative figures are available.

The positive business development results from the consistent strategic focus of NEON EQUITY on supporting and advising companies with ESG-compliant business models and a capital market perspective. As an impact investor, NEON EQUITY also invests in such companies. The 1st half of the year was characterized by portfolio expansion. In addition to the investment in the leading international photo agency action press, NEON EQUITY has, for example, further increased its shares in the innovative healthcare company EasyMotionSkin and the electric car manufacturer Elaris.

For the coming quarters, NEON EQUITY continues to have an excellently filled pipeline regarding potential investments, consulting clients and international cooperation partners. After the end of the reporting period, strategic cooperations were concluded with YARD ENERGY GROUP, NIO Capital and PREIPO.com. In addition, NEON EQUITY plans to open offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Miami and Singapore by the end of 2023 / early 2024. For the coming quarters, NEON EQUITY is currently preparing various capital market transactions, including several IPOs. Against the backdrop of its strong market positioning and the ever-increasing relevance of ESG, NEON EQUITY is optimistic for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "The good key figures for the first half of 2023 prove that NEON EQUITY is on a growth course and active in future markets. In the coming quarter as well as in fiscal year 2024, we will continue to push our sustainable strategy and participate in innovative ESG companies, also on an international level. As an IPO advisor, we also have exciting companies in the pipeline."

About NEON EQUITY NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50





