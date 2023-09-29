EQS-News: ESPG AG / Key word(s): Financing/Bond

ESPG annouces loan of 10.4 million euro and start of new bond conditions

Bank loan of 10.4 million euros secured as planned

Terms and conditions for the extended bond 2018/2026 come into effect on 30 September 2023

Optimisation of maturity structure ensures long-term planning reliability Slight delay of the first interest payment of a few days expected due to technical changes and public holiday on 3 October Cologne, 29 September 2023: The European Science Park Group (ESPG), a real estate company specialising in science parks, has made further progress in the further development of its financing structure. After the bondholders approved the extension of the term of the bond by three years with a clear majority at the creditors' meeting on 4 August 2023, the new bond terms will be effective as scheduled on 30 September 2023. The 2018/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A351VD7) matures on 1 October 2026 and bears interest at 9.50% per annum. In addition, a bank loan with a volume of over 10.4 million euros was successfully secured.



Markus Drews, CEO of ESPG AG : "The conclusion of the bank loan and the successful bond extension were important steps towards optimising the financing structure. I am pleased that our investors can now participate in the exciting prospects for science parks in Germany with an attractive interest rate. The business model remains very robust even in the current market environment. This is proven in particular by our leasing successes. We expect to increase our annual net rental income to around 13.1 million euros by the end of this year. This maintains our growth course."



The first interest payment for the 2018/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A351VD7), which has been rolled over, is due at the beginning of October. Due to the associated technical changes, in particular due to the deposit of the new paying agent, and the public holiday on 3 October 2023, there may be slight delays of a few days in the first interest payment, depending on the credit institution.



Further information on the ESPG Bond 2018/2026 is available on the company's website at: .



About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The company focuses on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented industries such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from the proximity to each other and the direct vicinity to universities, hospitals or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already includes 16 science parks across Europe with a total area of 126,000 square metres and a balance sheet value of around 244 million euros. The sites are generally located outside metropolitan areas, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.



