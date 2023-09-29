|
EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Abivax announces the release of its 2023 half-year financial report
29.09.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Abivax announces the release of its
2023 half-year financial report
PARIS, France, September 29, 2023 – 6:00 p.m. (CEST)
– Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today the release of its 2023 half-year financial report.
The 2023 half-year financial report is available on the website of the Company ( ).
About Abivax
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
More information on the Company is available at
. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX_.
Contacts
| Investor Relations
Abivax
Patrick Malloy
+1 847 987 4878
| Investors Relations US
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
+44 7413 825310
| Investors Relations France
Seitosei Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 21 10 49 24
| Investor Relations Europe
MC Services AG
Dr. Solveigh Mähler
+49 211 529 252 19
|
|
29.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
MENAFN29092023004691010666ID1107167312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.