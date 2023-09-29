(MENAFN- KNN India) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Forecasts Creation Of 5 Million Tech Jobs In Next 3 Years

New Delhi, Sept 29 (KNN) Due to India's push for tech sector manufacturing, we will create nearly 5 million jobs in the next three years, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology.

Speaking at the Times of India Right To Excellence Tech Summit 2023, Chandrasekhar said that companies like Apple, Micron and others are looking for trustworthy partners and economies.







“We are the fastest growing digital economies, except for China and South Korea and are encouraging companies to move supply chain to India. We are looking at a target of becoming a USD 300 billion electronics industry,” he said.

The last week has seen two big 'made in India' initiatives take big strides. One, for the first time 'made in India' units of iPhone 15, which went on sale on September 22, too were available from Day 1. Two, Micron has announced its plans to set up a USD 2.75 billion semiconductor plant in Gujarat.

At the a fireside chat at the TOI Tech Summit, he said that India has carved out a niche and that's one of the reasons why companies like Apple are coming to India.“What the government wants is for the supply chain of big tech companies to be more domestic-oriented,” he added.

Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd.), former general officer commanding-in-chief, Indian Army's Northern Command spoke about how the need of the hour is to be on the offensive to deter cyberattacks.

“Just defensive measures do not work here as stakes are very high. The government wants to protect critical infrastructure and every small company is critical infrastructure today,” he said.

KNN Bureau

