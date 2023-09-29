(MENAFN- KNN India) Kerala Govt Urges Tourism Sector To Focus On Infra, Innovation To Tap Global Trends

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 29 (KNN) Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday said that the state's tourism sector should focus more on developing infrastructure besides coming up with innovative products to tap the global trends.







During the inauguration of the GTM Expo 2023, the first edition of South India's prestigious travel expo, in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said,“Tourism has already become an important sector wherein the scope of private investment is very high. It is also a sector where investors can earn handsome returns. So, it is vital to apply innovative marketing strategies to promote Kerala Tourism globally.”

Promising full support of the state government to the tourism industry initiatives, Balagopal noted the expos and travel markets like GTM should facilitate the exchange of experience and networking among the participants and visitors.

The expo is being held as part of the Global Travel Market (GTM 2023), an annual B2B travel and trade exhibition, organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum, Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Tavaz Ventures, and Metro Media at Travancore International Convention Centre, Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, from September 27 to 30.

MLA Kadakampally Surendaran presided over and hoisted the GTM flag.

(KNN Bureau)