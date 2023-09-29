(MENAFN- KNN India) Nagaland Handicraft Products In Need Of Better Packaging Quality

Wokha, Sept 29 (KNN) There is a notable gap in packaging quality of Nagaland's indigenous products which must be addressed to bolster their market appeal and export potential, said Deputy Commissioner, Wokha, Ajit Kumar Ranjan.

Addressing a training programme held recently, pointed out that while Nagaland's indigenous products rival the best in quality there is a need to bridge the gap in packaging quality.







Meanwhile deputy director & regional head, IIP-Kolkata, Bidhan Das, highlighted the urgency to adopt alternative packaging methods tailored to market needs.

The Indian Institute of Packaging, Kolkata Centre, conducted a comprehensive two-day workshop and training programme on“Packaging for export food and handicraft products of Nagaland” from September 27-28 at the Lotha Hoho Council Hall, Wokha.

The chief guest, adviser Agriculture, Government of Nagaland, Mhathung Yanthan stressed on the paramount importance of packaging for Nagaland's Food and Handicraft sectors.

The initiative was aimed at educating participants about the latest trends and technological advancements in food packaging, emphasizing the significance of innovative packaging for enhancing export potential.

Additional Secretary (L&ESDE), Kovi Meyase also spoke on the importance of subsequent specialized training sessions following the foundational workshop.

The workshop was attended by over 200 attendees from MSMEs, NGOs, FPOs, and other sectors to empower local entrepreneurs, providing hands-on guidance on packaging nuances tailored to specific product needs.

(KNN Bureau)