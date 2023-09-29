SAYA Status, India's Tallest Mall, Leases 50% Of Mall Space To Leading Brands, To Celebrate Success Party

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India SAYA Group , a pioneer in the real estate sector, is one of the most prestigious real estate developers based in Noida. The Group is primarily synonymous with quality, commitment towards customers, reliability, and excellence in architecture.



SAYA Group has a track record of delivering quality construction at prime locations, and timely delivery has earned it a name in the real estate sector. The company's commitment to quality is evident in its timely completion of quality residential projects, including Saya Gold Avenue, Desire Residency, and Saya Zenith.





SAYA Group has announced that it has leased 50% of its space in its marquee project, Saya Status, India's tallest mall, making waves for its marvelous iconic design. The construction of Saya Status is progressing at a full swing.





“With Saya Status, we are looking to set new standards in the retail industry and provide an unmatched shopping experience in India. This project features unique and innovative design and architectural values. It will set new benchmarks in the retail industry and provide a fresh experience to customers,” said Vikas Bhasin, Chairman and Managing Director of SAYA Group .





Adjacent to Noida-Greater Expressway, will be India's tallest mall. The project, located in Sector 129 of Noida, spans 1.4 million sq. ft. and consists of 9 floors of stunning vertical development. Possession is slated in January 2025. SAYA Status is being developed in a single phase, and the project is on 100% lease model.





Saya Group has a track record of delivering quality construction at prime locations. Timely delivery has earned it a solid reputation in the real estate sector. So far, the company has delivered 5.37 million sq ft of residential spaces. Additionally, 2.33 million sq ft of commercial area is under construction, a significant portion of which will be handed over in the next few months.





The company is organising a success party with its stakeholders and customers to celebrate this achievement on 30th September. Meanwhile, the company has also announced that Saya Status is powering the captivating feature film,“Dvand,” starring acclaimed actors Sanjay Mishra and

Directed by

Ishtiyak Khan, to celebrate the enthusiastic response.





Saya Group's other commercial projects, SAYA Piazza in Jaypee Wish Town and Saya South X in Greater Noida West, is nearing completion and will be available for possession soon. SAYA Piazza is a premium retail arcade strategically located with a catchment area of over 50,000 families. On the other hand, SAYA South X will elevate the retail experience with a diverse selection of luxury brands set against tasteful landscaping. It is in a bustling and growing neighborhood with an active community of over 5 lakh residents.