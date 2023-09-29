Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Releases Compelling Video: Progress Report On ASD And Hope For The Future

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) has seen a staggering fourfold increase in the United States over the past two decades

PaxMedica proudly stands as the sole publicly traded U.S. company singularly dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by Autism

Our pioneering lead product, PAX-101, has shown significant promise in alleviating core Autism symptoms during early trials

In 2024, we're poised to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for PAX-101 to treat Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”), a rare disease also known as African Sleeping Sickness, as part of the Neglected Rare Tropical Disease Program

With NDA approval, we anticipate the potential to secure a valuable Priority Review Voucher (“PRV”) that could expedite our journey toward FDA recognition for Autism treatment Vigorous preparations are underway for clinical trials of PAX-101 in Autism, marking a significant step forward in our mission

In a powerful and informative

video

message,

PaxMedica's (NASDAQ: PXMD)

Chairman and CEO, Howard Weisman, shares a progress report on the critical work being done to address the rising prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) in the United States. This disorder has seen a fourfold increase over the past two decades, underscoring the urgency of PaxMedica's mission.

PaxMedica stands alone as the only publicly traded company in the U.S. with an unwavering focus on ASD. Weisman highlights the dedication and commitment of the entire PaxMedica team to confront the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN