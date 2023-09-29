Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Releases Compelling Video: Progress Report On ASD And Hope For The Future

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) has seen a staggering fourfold increase in the United States over the past two decades PaxMedica proudly stands as the sole publicly traded U.S. company singularly dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by Autism Our pioneering lead product, PAX-101, has shown significant promise in alleviating core Autism symptoms during early trials In 2024, we're poised to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for PAX-101 to treat Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”), a rare disease also known as African Sleeping Sickness, as part of the Neglected Rare Tropical Disease Program With NDA approval, we anticipate the potential to secure a valuable Priority Review Voucher (“PRV”) that could expedite our journey toward FDA recognition for Autism treatment Vigorous preparations are underway for clinical trials of PAX-101 in Autism, marking a significant step forward in our mission
In a powerful and informative
video
message,
PaxMedica's (NASDAQ: PXMD)
Chairman and CEO, Howard Weisman, shares a progress report on the critical work being done to address the rising prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) in the United States. This disorder has seen a fourfold increase over the past two decades, underscoring the urgency of PaxMedica's mission.
PaxMedica stands alone as the only publicly traded company in the U.S. with an unwavering focus on ASD. Weisman highlights the dedication and commitment of the entire PaxMedica team to confront the...
