Techmediabreaks - Atombeam Begins Crowdfunding Campaign On Startengine

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AtomBeam Technologies, a pioneering data-compaction software company, has launched its latest crowdfunding campaign; the campaign will be conducted on StartEngine. According to the announcement, AtomBeam's breakthrough technology focuses on its compaction software product, which has significant implications for the efficiency of data generated by machines or Internet of Things (“IoT”) data. The technology has other key benefits for applications such as generative AI. The announcement also noted that AtomBeam's second product, Neural Compaction, is a breakthrough in applying AI to sensor images, such as LiDAR, which is utilized used by most autonomous vehicles.“AtomBeam's technology will fundamentally change data transmission and storage for virtually every computer worldwide,” the company stated in the press release. The company noted that crowdfunding investments from previous raises played a pivotal role in its ability to secure four phase 1 and two phase 2 contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense, totaling more than $2.8 million in value.“Compaction drives out highly repetitive data inefficiencies while adding security, a key IoT data need. Compacted data is searchable, unlike compressed data, making compaction a potentially critical upgrade for every data center. AtomBeam has 32 technology patents and a robust and growing IP portfolio for its groundbreaking technology.”
About AtomBeam Technologies Inc.
AtomBeam Technologies is a pioneering data-compaction software company that is revolutionizing the way data is transmitted and stored. With a strong focus on IoT connectivity and data compaction, AtomBeam's groundbreaking technology offers enhanced efficiency, security and speed. The company's successful crowdfunding campaign, raising more than $3 million, highlights the industry's recognition of its innovative solutions. AtomBeam continues to lead the charge in transforming the data landscape, with a mission to empower businesses and individuals with advanced data-compaction technology. For more information about the company, visit
