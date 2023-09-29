Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Reports On Upcoming $1.6M Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor; the agreement is for the purchase of 1,618,330 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering. According to the announcement, Lexaria also agreed to issue and sell warrants to purchase up to 1,618,330 shares of common stock to the same investor. The combined effective offering price for each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrant is $0.97. The warrants will become exercisable six months from issuance, with an expiration date five and a half years from the issue date; the exercise price per share is $0.97. Lexaria anticipates receiving gross proceeds from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement of approximately $1.6 million before the deduction of placement agent's fees and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 3, 2023, and is subject to customary closing conditions. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 36 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:



TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



TinyGems is powered by

IBN