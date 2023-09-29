Unveiling The Neuroprotective Power Of Cnmau8 A Promising Breakthrough In Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





by Elaine Mendonça

On September 28, 2023, Clene Inc. made an exciting announcement regarding their groundbreaking research on the investigational drug CNM-Au8 . In a scientific paper published in the esteemed journal Small, Clene Inc. revealed the catalytic mechanism of action behind the therapeutic properties of CNM-Au8.

The study showcased the remarkable neuroprotective abilities of CNM-Au8, attributing its success to its unique catalytic activity. When exposed to toxins that typically lead to neuronal death, CNM-Au8 treatment exhibited a remarkable ability to promote cell survival and preserve the intricate network of...

Read More>>

