GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Plans 300% Yoy Expansion In Gemstone And Jewelry Production To Meet Growing Demand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GEMXX is a mine-to-market enterprise that specializes in the production and distribution of gemstones, like Ammolite, and jewelry on a global scale

Ammolite is a rare gemstone that exhibits a unique iridescence and is only found in southern Alberta, Canada

The company recently announced that demand for its Ammolite in jewelry designs by Kenneth Bradley is growing exponentially

GEMXX plans to expand gemstone and jewelry production by 300% year over year in response to growing demand Its shopping channel division is preparing to supply $5.5 million worth of Ammolite gemstones and jewelry over the next 12 months

Although officially recognized by the Coloured Stones Commission of the World Jewellery Confederation (“CIBJO”) as a semi-precious gemstone in 1981 ( ), Ammolite has a long, rich history. Made from the fossilized shells of now-extinct sea creatures known as Ammonites, Ammolite tells the story of lifeforms that existed more than 71 million years ago. In that period, their remains underwent mineralization and transformation induced by tectonic pressure and glacier water, resulting in the“development of an iridescent, rainbow-like coloring that includes red, yellow, green, and blue, the latter hue being the rarest,” according to an article in

The Globe and Mail

( ).

While Ammonite fossils are scattered around the world, Ammolite gemstone is only found on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains – within the Bearpaw geologic formation – in southern Alberta, Canada, making it one of the rarest gems on earth and sought after around the world. The visual allure of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:



MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN