(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Woman Praises mindfuli for the Level of Help She Received Via The Online Mental Health Platform

- GraceDANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A high-tech new form of mental health care is earning high praise from clients, including a woman who recently posted a five-star Google review of the virtual therapy platform.“I am genuinely astonished at the level of help I got ,” wrote Grace, the patient.“I legitimately flipped my entire current state of mind. Whoever is answering phones, they are all so, so amazing and important. Thank you.”Mindfuli is a telehealth service for residents of California, which uses proprietary technology to quickly match patients with the right therapist for their needs. The client selects from a list of recommended providers and begins receiving online treatment.Thanks to Mindfuli, effective and affordable mental health care can be just a phone call away. The system eliminates appointment delays, offers flexible treatment plans and, most importantly, accurately matches clients and therapists with Our Care PairingTM. This exclusive algorithm enables Mindfuli to pair clients and therapists with the best chance of success.Mindfuli's success rate is impressive: 82 percent of its patients with anxiety experienced symptom reduction, and 84 percent of those with depression reported feeling better after working with the network's counselors.The program uses technology to deliver care, but all treatment is evidence-based and long accepted by the therapeutic community. Modalities include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, and motivational interviewing, which are used to heal mental health conditions that include depression, trauma, anger, anxiety, stress, chronic health issues, and loneliness or social isolation. Clients may also receive help with family and interpersonal relationships and can attend virtual support groups to connect with others struggling with similar issues. Continuing support is available for all conditions addressed by Mindfuli, whose teams understand how critical follow-up care is in achieving long-term relief.A team of researchers developed the techniques and approaches used by Mindfuli's therapists and counselors under the direction of Dr. Loren Martin, Mindfuli's Chief Scientific Officer. They are based on research showing a strong collaborative relationship between a client and their therapist is the most reliable predictor of successful treatment outcomes, which groundbreaking researcher E.S. Bordin called“the therapeutic alliance.” The alliance begins with the client and therapist agreeing on goals, followed by the assignment of treatment tasks and the development of bonds that create trust.Counseling is provided by licensed and associate-level therapists who are specifically trained to provide crisis intervention, social and emotional support, accountability, and guidance throughout their clients' mental health journeys. Care counselors are not therapists and thus do not provide psychotherapy. However, many psychotherapeutic interventions can be provided through exercises and tools assigned within Mindfuli, and care counselors help support and guide clients through their journeys to mental wellness.Help is not limited to the assigned therapist. Clients can reach Mindfuli's entire team of counselors on weekdays from 8 a.m. to midnight (PST) if they need social, emotional, or crisis support between scheduled sessions. See this article for more info about the online mental health program,Mindfuli stands behind the effectiveness of its matching technology with the Care Satisfaction Guarantee. If a client isn't paired with a therapist or counselor who helps achieve therapy goals, Mindfuli will refund the first month's subscription cost.The Mindfuli process begins with a free 15-minute phone call to determine needs and answer questions about the therapy experience. To connect with a mental health provider who can offer convenient and effective treatment that fits your needs, visit Mindfuli or call 888-703-3004.

Alexis Dea

mindfuli

+1 888-703-3004

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

mindfuli online mental health care