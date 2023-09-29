57 People Killed, Scores Injured In Pakistan Suicide Blasts

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 57 people were killed and scores others injured in suicide blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Friday, according to Pakistani media reports.

According to dawnAt least 53 people were killed while dozens were injured in a suicide blast near a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Balochistan's Mastung district on Friday.

Hospital sources said over 100 wounded persons were brought to the hospital of which those in critical condition were referred to Quetta.

Munim told Dawnthat the explosion took place when people were gathering for an Eid-i-Miladun Nabi procession near Madina Masjid at Alfalah Road. Separately, five people were killed while 12 sustained injuries when two suicide blasts rocked a mosque located inside the premises of the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu on Friday. Provincial Information Minister Feroz Jamal said that two suicide bombers, traveling in a vehicle, managed to reach the mosque but were met with resistance by the police officers stationed at the mosque entrance. He explained,“One of the attackers was killed in a shootout with the police outside the mosque, while the other managed to penetrate the worship place.” nh





Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Atta