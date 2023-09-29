FM Muttaqi Urges World To Cooperate With IEA Government

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has asked the international community to cooperate with the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) government in all areas and avoid recommendation regarding the government structures as undefined inclusiveness and other foreign scripted yield no result in Afghanistan.

Addressing the Moscow Format meeting held in the Russian Kazan City, Muttaqi said the IEA government was ready for positive engagement based on legitimate mutual interest and hoped that all countries should use this opportunity for their own national interest, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He said that the IEA was able to eliminate the Daesh hideouts through a professional approach and foiled a massive attempt regarding the destabilization of Afghanistan and the region.

Referring to the past unsuccessful experiments, he said:“We laid down the foundation of a government which has full acceptance at religious and national levels, something that had ignored in the past.”

He hoped that regional and international community should acknowledge the ground reality and approved the prevailing situation. According to Muttaqi in the past 45 years undefined formula of inclusiveness and other foreign scripts yield no result in Afghanistan.

He asked neighbouring countreis and international community to refrain from recommending government structures for Afghanistan and urged them to cooperate with the IEA government in all areas.

The acting foreign minister encouraged counties to use the available opportunity to fully exploit the potential and resources in the Asia and Euro-Asia region.

He said nationwide security had been ensured in Afghanistan and a strong political will existed so it was time for the implementation of regional connectivity project.

He said the IEA fought against drug trafficking at home and urged that there was need for the cooperation of regional countries for complete crackdown in drug trafficking.

nh

