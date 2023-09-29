Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals Market Is Expected To Reach $33.4 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global sales of the Speciality Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market amounted to US$ 23.5 billion in 2021. It is projected that the market will experience a growth rate of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032, surpassing the historical growth rate. By the end of the forecast period in 2022-2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 33.4 billion.

The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for specialized products in various industries. This thriving market segment plays a crucial role in improving the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of the pulp and paper manufacturing process. In this article, we will explore the market outlook, key insights, and competitive landscape of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.

Market Outlook:

The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is set for substantial growth due to various factors. Increasing demand for sustainable paper products, driven by environmental concerns, is a key driver. Specialty chemicals play a crucial role in enhancing recycling, reducing water usage, and minimizing waste in papermaking. Technological advancements in chemical formulations contribute to producing high-quality specialty chemicals, improving paper properties. The growing packaging industry, fueled by e-commerce and a preference for sustainable options, is a significant consumer of these chemicals. Additionally, emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are experiencing robust growth in the pulp and paper industry, further boosting the demand for specialty chemicals.

Key Players:





















BASF SE







AkzoNobel N.V







Ashland Inc







Buckman Laboratories International, Inc







Kemira Oyj







SNF Floerger







The Dow Chemical Company







Evonik Industries AG







Nalco Holding Company Shell Chemicals

Market Insights:

Within the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market, several segments and products are noteworthy:



Pulp Chemicals: This segment includes chemicals used in the pulp production process, such as pulping agents, bleaching chemicals, and de-inking agents. The demand for eco-friendly pulping chemicals is rising, as companies aim to reduce their environmental footprint.

Paper Chemicals: Paper chemicals encompass additives like sizing agents, retention aids, and coating chemicals. These chemicals enhance paper properties, making it suitable for various applications, from newsprint to packaging materials.

Applications: Specialty pulp and paper chemicals find applications in various industries, including packaging, printing, tissue paper, and textiles. The packaging sector, driven by e-commerce and sustainable packaging trends, represents a significant growth opportunity. Regional Trends: Asia-Pacific dominates the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market, owing to the booming paper industry in countries like China and India. North America and Europe are also significant markets, characterized by a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

Market participants are consistently expanding their product offerings and creating better analytical solutions. The alliances, technological partnerships, and product launch strategies of the players in the Speciality Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market are their main priorities. The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market share is what the Tier 2 players in the market are aiming for.

The following are some recent advances in the market for specialty pulp and paper chemicals:

Sonoco announced price increases in Canada and the US for all grades of uncoated recycled board (URB) in January 2022. From February 18, the price of every shipment will increase by $50 per tonne. Sonoco said in a statement that it is raising prices as a result of the ongoing increase in demand. More backlogs and inflationary pressures on labor, energy, chemicals used in papermaking, transportation, and other production costs resulted as a result.

Conmark Systems Inc. and Radix Company formed a global strategic alliance in January 2022. Through cutting-edge, seamlessly integrated technology and services aimed at the pulp and paper industry and other process sectors, both businesses seek to improve global manufacturing solutions. The primary goal of the collaboration will be to develop a fully integrated ESG solution for the pulp and paper industry. A built-in shear and an extensive modeling and reporting solution are also features of an all-inclusive system that will enable mills to assess fiber loss.

The combination of the paper chemicals and water businesses of BASF SE with Solenis was announced in January 2019. One of the biggest chemical producers in the world is BASF SE, which has its headquarters in Germany. BASF owns a 49% stake, while Solenis owns a 51% interest. The merger's goals were to increase manufacturing capacity, increase sales and services, and provide a wide range of goods to many customers.

