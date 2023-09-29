ICAI Doha Chapter Organises Seminar On Contractual Claims

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently hosted a seminar 'Going to Movies Making Contractual Claims Interesting'.

The event was attended with over 100 participants, including finance students and professionals from leading organisations.

Vignesh Kalyanaraman welcomed the members, while Sean Vernon, Technical Manager at Quantum Global Solutions, who played the hero in the movie, shared his extensive experience in 'Making a Claim Movie'.

His presentation covered various topics, including why a movie is the best medium for presenting claims, the information and data involved in making a movie, the process of producing claim movies, and the timeline for production.

Vernon emphasised on the power of visual communication, as he said a movie transmits 90% of the information to the brain, with images processed 60,000 times faster than text.

He explained the seven-step process involved in making a movie claim, which includes voiceover script, direction, optimising BIM Models, reference material, animatic previews, animations, graphics, texturing, lighting, rendering, and post-production.

Following the presentation, there was an interactive questions and answers session conducted by Rajesh Singh, allowing participants to engage directly with the speaker.

