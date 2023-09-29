Keybank Announces Foundation Grants To Philadelphia Nonprofits

(MENAFN- 3BL) PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., September 29, 2023 /3BL/ – KeyBank announced three recent charitable grants from KeyBank Foundation to Philadelphia nonprofits. The donations provide support to address homelessness, food insecurity, and financial literacy to high school students. The grants, which total $55,000 are part of bank's commitment to community lending and investments in affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and- moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods. In 2022, KeyBank and KeyBank Foundation provided $3.5 million in community lending and investments, included philanthropic giving, across Key's Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey market.

“At KeyBank, our mission is helping our clients and communities thrive, with focus on low- and moderate-income populations and neighborhoods,” said KeyBank Market President Jamie Tranfalia.“We believe in partnering with nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our communities and we are proud to support these organizations.”

KeyBank Foundation's latest grants include:



$25,000 to Philadelphia Financial Scholars to support the implementation of personal finance and entrepreneurship instruction at 40 high schools in Philadelphia during the 2023- 2024 school year.

$20,000 to Philabundance Inc. for the organization's Hunger Relief Services in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia in support of its mission to provide affordable housing to eligible first-time homebuyers.

About KeyCorp/KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About KeyBank Foundation :

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities – neighbors, education, and workforce – and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.