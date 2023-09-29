Flood Risk And Climate Resilience Webinar, 19 October

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 29, 2023 /3BL/ - The Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group is hosting a webinar on the topic of Flood Risk and Climate Resilience relating to ESG on 19 October.

This webinar will focus on the topics risk assessment models for flood and climate change as it relates to ESG with the shift from voluntary to mandatory climate reporting. Flood Risk & Climate Change fall within the E of ESG and is part of a series of Physical Risks. We will explore innovative practices and tools in modeling, predicting and planning for flooding events with examples from Germany. We will also look at some of the main drivers for ESG and climate reporting and available tools and software with our presenter from the UK. Finally we will explore enhancing ESG strategies with building in flood risk and climate resilience in New Zealand.

Drawing from our expertise, Inogen Alliance can provide assistance in establishing a comprehensive understanding, strategy and planning when it comes to climate risks such as flooding and how to integrate this into your ESG strategies.

19th October at 7:30 CET London / 8:30 CEST Milan / 14:30 SGT Singapore / 16:30 AEST Australia / 19:30 NZDT New Zealand / 2:30 EDT New York (convert to your own time zone here )

Presenters include:



Peter Struck, HPC Germany, Head of Department Remediation and Geotechnical Projects

Uwe Range, HPC Germany, Geographic Modeling Lead

Alex Perryman, Delta-Simons, UK, Associate Director Water Services

Jon Rix, Tonkin + Taylor, New Zealand, Climate & Hazard Resilience Sector Lead Moderator: Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy, Global Water Working Group Leader

