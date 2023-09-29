Mint Explainer: What The Widening Current-Account Deficit Means For The Economy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India's current account deficit (CAD) widened in the April-June quarter to $9.2 billion or 1.1% of GDP from $1.3 billion in the preceding three months. The September quarter is expected to see a substantial widening of the deficit as the trade balance has been worsening sequentially, oil and higher core imports are rising, and services exports are slowing further. Mint explains the relevance of the data in the context of the Indian economy
MENAFN29092023007365015876ID1107167184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.